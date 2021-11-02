Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 140.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

