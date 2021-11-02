Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ACAZF opened at $15.01 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.926 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

