Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of ACAZF opened at $15.01 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.
