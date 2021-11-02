Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $374.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

