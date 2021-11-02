Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLRN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

