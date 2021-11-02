Accuvest Global Advisors Has $1.60 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 136.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 101.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,483.38 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,801.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,717.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,595.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.13.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

