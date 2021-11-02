Accuvest Global Advisors Has $859,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $461.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $469.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

