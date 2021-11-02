Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases 281 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

ETSY opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,087 shares of company stock valued at $33,151,307 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.