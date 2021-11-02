Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,263 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $311.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91. The firm has a market cap of $451.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

