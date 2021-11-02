Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 93 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,151.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MSCI by 5.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MSCI by 78.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $654.92 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $351.54 and a one year high of $669.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $632.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

