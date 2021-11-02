Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $392,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arthedge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $102,202,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $679.68 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $690.97. The firm has a market cap of $301.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

