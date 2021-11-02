ACoconut (AC) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $722,847.46 and $82,326.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

