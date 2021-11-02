Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

