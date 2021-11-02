Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $114.24 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $104.53.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 110.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,879 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 397.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

