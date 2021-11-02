Acuta Capital Partners LLC Acquires 51,921 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,179. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

