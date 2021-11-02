Acuta Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 322.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,134 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $637.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

