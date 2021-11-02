Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
