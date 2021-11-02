Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addus HomeCare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Addus HomeCare worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

