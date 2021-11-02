Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.74

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.74 and traded as low as $25.60. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 38,641 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

