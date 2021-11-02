Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $640.51. 42,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,194. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.99. The firm has a market cap of $305.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.