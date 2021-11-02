Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $235.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.