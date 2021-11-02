Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

