Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 350589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.45.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.