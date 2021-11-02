Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.18.

TSE ARE opened at C$18.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.78 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

