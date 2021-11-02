Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price dropped by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.78 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

