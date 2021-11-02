Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 9,780 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $372.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

