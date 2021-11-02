Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 12,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,370. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,132.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,643 shares of company stock worth $2,111,861. 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

