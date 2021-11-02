Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 58.5% in October

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.0 days.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.15. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.84.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.