Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 1,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,082. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

