Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 1,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,082. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.94.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
