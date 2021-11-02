Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,444. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $189.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.48.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.