Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.17.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $185.84 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $189.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,837,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 100,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

