Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 9,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.49. 32,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,108. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.10. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $165.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

