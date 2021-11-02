AGCO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Shares of AGCO opened at $123.93 on Monday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

