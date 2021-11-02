AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $154.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.