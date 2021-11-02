Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $453,000.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGTI stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 227,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,136,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,950,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.