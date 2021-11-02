Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of ADC opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.37. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.