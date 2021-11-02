Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Down 1.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.95 and last traded at $127.35. Approximately 2,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.75.

EADSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,690 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.