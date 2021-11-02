Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €132.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €132.69 ($156.11).

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €109.66 ($129.01). 1,260,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.74.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.