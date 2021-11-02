Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIRG. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.25. Airgain has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.