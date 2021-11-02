AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 591.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 21,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,445. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.