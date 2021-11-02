AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 819 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.11. 227,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,124,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $311.44. The company has a market cap of $446.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

