AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $101,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.50. 15,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,403. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

