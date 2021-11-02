AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

