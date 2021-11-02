AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,440 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $$50.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 677,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,617. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.63 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.