AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

