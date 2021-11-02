Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.