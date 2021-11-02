Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AKTS opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

