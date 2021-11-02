Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.40.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

