Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Loews by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,799,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

