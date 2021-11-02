Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 43,800 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vipshop by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 767,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Vipshop by 88.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 136,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

NYSE VIPS opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.