Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

EQX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

