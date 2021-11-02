Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.14 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

LEN opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

